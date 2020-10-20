Jeff Bridges Is Diagnosed With Lymphoma Cancer

CNN reports that Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The acclaimed actor shared the news with fans on Monday on Twitter.

He tweeted, "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good." Bridges, who is currently in production on the drama series "The Old Man," said that he is starting treatment and will keep his Twitter followers posted on his recovery.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lymphoma is a type of cancer that can impact the lymph system, or "tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells that fight infections.

Bridges has been a prominent Hollywood figure for over 60 years.

He has starred in over 70 films including "Seabiscuit," "The Big Lebowski" and "King Kong."