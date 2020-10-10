Next Presidential Debate To Have Mute Button

Mimi 🇦🇺 #resist Trump and GOP 🌊🌊🌊 🇦🇺 RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: The Presidential Debate Commission will have new rules that will allow the microphones to be muted at the next… 1 minute ago
Joeita (follows back) With the next Trump-Biden debate going ahead on Thursday, have a listen to my conversation with @MSMcKinney about t… https://t.co/Y7nSECGjoa 6 minutes ago
😘 Joseph Herbert😘 RT @AngelWarrior321: The Next Presidential debate monitor in the red dress and of course she won’t be biased at all!
I say President Trump… 29 minutes ago
Joeyvendette RT @1075daverocks: .@GayleOBrien: Darryl & Jessie have some alternative ideas instead of muting mics for the next US presidential debate th… 30 minutes ago
LANSI RT @soclinganth: Have you registered for Talking Politics? At our next webinar on Oct 20, 3pm Central Time, Professor Michael Lempert (the… 38 minutes ago
Ying Duan Apparently, this debate will go 1:2+n
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have to contend with a mute button at the ne… https://t.co/QQ0Fpb38jb 48 minutes ago
Trump-Biden's second debate to feature a mute button to regulate interruptions|Oneindia NewsIn a bid to avoid the disruptions that marred the first debate, Thursday's debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each..
Second presidential debate canceled, local political leaders reactWe are now just 24 days away from the presidential election and on Friday the debate commission revealed their plan to make next week's presidential debate virtual but with president trump declining..
Belmont partners with HCA ahead of presidential debateBelmont University officials announced on Friday that they would be partnering with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare to help with COVID-19 protocols for the third presidential debate, which is scheduled..