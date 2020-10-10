Global  
 

Next Presidential Debate To Have Mute Button

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:26s - Published
FakePresident06

Mimi 🇦🇺 #resist Trump and GOP 🌊🌊🌊 🇦🇺 RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: The Presidential Debate Commission will have new rules that will allow the microphones to be muted at the next… 1 minute ago

JoeitaGupta

Joeita (follows back) With the next Trump-Biden debate going ahead on Thursday, have a listen to my conversation with @MSMcKinney about t… https://t.co/Y7nSECGjoa 6 minutes ago

JosephH65601814

😘 Joseph Herbert😘 RT @AngelWarrior321: The Next Presidential debate monitor in the red dress and of course she won’t be biased at all! I say President Trump… 29 minutes ago

Joeyvendette19

Joeyvendette RT @1075daverocks: .@GayleOBrien: Darryl & Jessie have some alternative ideas instead of muting mics for the next US presidential debate th… 30 minutes ago

lansi_tc

LANSI RT @soclinganth: Have you registered for Talking Politics? At our next webinar on Oct 20, 3pm Central Time, Professor Michael Lempert (the… 38 minutes ago

duanying

Ying Duan Apparently, this debate will go 1:2+n Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have to contend with a mute button at the ne… https://t.co/QQ0Fpb38jb 48 minutes ago


In a bid to avoid the disruptions that marred the first debate, Thursday's debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published
We are now just 24 days away from the presidential election and on Friday the debate commission revealed their plan to make next week's presidential debate virtual but with president trump declining..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:22Published
Belmont University officials announced on Friday that they would be partnering with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare to help with COVID-19 protocols for the third presidential debate, which is scheduled..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:52Published