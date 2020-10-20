Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Woman In Her 30s Died From COVID-19 On a Flight—Here’s What We Know So Far

Video Credit: Health.com - Duration: 00:47s - Published
A Woman In Her 30s Died From COVID-19 On a Flight—Here’s What We Know So Far
It's unclear whether or not she knew she had COVID-19 at the time of her death.

You Might Like


Tweets about this