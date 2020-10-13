PM addresses Nation amid Coronavirus, says 'not a time to be careless'|Oneindia News

PM Modi addressed the nation today, cautioning against any laxity in proper implementation of the measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that If people you are negligent, ifthey are going out without a mask, then they are putting their life and the life of their family, children and older people at risk.

He added that this is not time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended as With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate.

With the festive season kicking in, he said that the markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but #COVID19 still persists.

#PMAddressesNation #Coronavirus #PMModi