Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM addresses Nation amid Coronavirus, says 'not a time to be careless'|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published
PM addresses Nation amid Coronavirus, says 'not a time to be careless'|Oneindia News

PM addresses Nation amid Coronavirus, says 'not a time to be careless'|Oneindia News

PM Modi addressed the nation today, cautioning against any laxity in proper implementation of the measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that If people you are negligent, ifthey are going out without a mask, then they are putting their life and the life of their family, children and older people at risk.

He added that this is not time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended as With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate.

With the festive season kicking in, he said that the markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but #COVID19 still persists.

#PMAddressesNation #Coronavirus #PMModi


You Might Like


Tweets about this

News_Headlines_

Today News Headlines PM Addresses Nation Amid Coronavirus, Festivals https://t.co/YVnqoHXrWx 52 minutes ago

SudeshMenon

Sudesh Menon RT @kiranshaw: PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: PM Addresses Nation Amid Coronavirus, Festivals - Very important messages on masking n av… 56 minutes ago

ArvindK78370248

Arvind Kumar Choudhary PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: PM Addresses Nation Amid Coronavirus, Festivals - NDTV https://t.co/UeYs5TobMz 1 hour ago

kiranshaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: PM Addresses Nation Amid Coronavirus, Festivals - Very important messages on mas… https://t.co/6OLxoQK82P 2 hours ago

Caitlin04693205

Caitlin Adams RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Boris Johnson addresses the nation after announcing new #coronavirus restrictions in England during a House of Com… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm today | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm today | Oneindia News

Reports say India may consider a trade pact with Taiwan amid deteriorating ties with China; In signal to China: Quad navies to sail together in Malabar exercise; India's 1-day Covid cases falls below..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published
Covid: India's single-day cases below 50 thousand for the first time in 3 months|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid: India's single-day cases below 50 thousand for the first time in 3 months|Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, for the first time in nearly three months, India has recorded less than 50 thousand Covid cases in 1 day, however India's Covid tally has soared..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
‘Pollution & coronavirus…’: Manish Sisodia asks Centre to play ‘crucial role’ [Video]

‘Pollution & coronavirus…’: Manish Sisodia asks Centre to play ‘crucial role’

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to play a "crucial role" in controlling pollution in north India and curb stubble burning. The national capital's air..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:20Published