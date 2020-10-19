CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Caught Masturbating During Zoom Chat

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker magazine.

During a Zoom chat with the New York editorial staff Toobin was caught on camera masturbating.

Colleagues say Toobin had a second video chat open while he pleasured himself, unaware he was still on with the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Toobin was suspended indefinitely from the New Yorker.

Toobin also taken leave of absence from CNN.

He has since apologized to his family and co-workers, calling the incident an 'embarrassingly stupid mistake' He said he believed he was off-camera and on mute at the time