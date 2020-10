The Government has suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over Brexitlegislation that enables ministers to break international law.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions House of Lords Upper house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom John Sentamu peerage 'imminent' amid House of Lords row The UK's first black archbishop was not automatically ennobled when he retired earlier this year.

BBC News 1 day ago Sir Ian Botham makes Lords appearance after ‘rain stops play’ delay



England cricketing hero Sir Ian Botham has made his first appearance at adifferent kind of Lords – but only after “rain stopped play”. Lord Bothamdonned the traditional scarlet and ermine-trimmed robe for his brief formalintroduction ceremony as a peer in the House of Lords. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970 Health minister swears in Lords debate



Health minister Lord Bethell could be heard swearing during a debate in the House of Lords after suffering technical issues as he gave a statement to the House. Lords took a short recess to allow Lord Bethell to resolve technical issues, but when he struggled during a second attempt to deliver his speech he was caught saying "oh for f**k sake" before Tory whip Baroness Penn stepped in to complete the speech. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29 Published now Peer heard swearing during coronavirus debate



Lord Bethell is heard swearing in the House of Lords after sufferingtechnology problems during a Covid-19 debate. He mumbled “oh for f***’s sake”when his second attempt to deliver a speech on coronavirus regulations wasdisrupted. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published on October 20, 1073