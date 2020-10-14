Global  
 

Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Netflix's TV Series 'Away' Will Not Return For Season 2

Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2

Elle magazine is reporting that Netflix has cancelled the Hillary Swank space drama "Away." In the series, Swank plays the conflicted Commander Emma Green.

She leads the first-ever human mission to Mars, leaving behind her family.

"Away" is not the only show Netflix cancelled recently.

It also axed "GLOW" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The show was expensive and intricate to produce, as space sequences took days to plot and choreograph.


