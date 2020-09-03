Global  
 

Zidane accepts criticism after Real loss ahead of Champions opener

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Zidane accepts criticism after Real loss ahead of Champions opener
Zidane accpets criticism after Cadiz defeat

Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane French association football manager and former player

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion [Video]

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion

Real Madrid will need to keep rotating their players over the next few weeks to cope with the fixture congestion according to Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:21Published
Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale [Video]

Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale

Eden Hazard's persistent injury problems does not mean he will become the new Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:59Published
No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact [Video]

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:54Published
Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ [Video]

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Ramos facing fitness battle for Real Madrid´s Champions League opener

Sergio Ramos faces a battle to be fit for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Zidane brings up Real Madrid milestone

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane moved third on the club’s list for LaLiga games overseen....
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tottenham sign Bale on loan [Video]

Tottenham sign Bale on loan

Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of winger Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:04Published
Gareth Bale says it is 'surreal' to be a Wales elder ahead of Finland clash [Video]

Gareth Bale says it is 'surreal' to be a Wales elder ahead of Finland clash

Gareth Bale has paid tribute to his country's supporters and said it is"surreal" to be one of Wales' senior players ahead of their against Finland.Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 –..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published