Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.


Man Utd's Zelem called up after Russo pulls out of England squad

 Manchester United forward Alessia Russo withdraws from the England squad for next week's friendly against Germany because of a thigh injury, with team-mate Katie..
Champions League: Bruno Fernandes to lead Manchester United against PSG in absence of Harry Maguire

 Paris: Harry Maguire did not travel with the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group H opener away to Paris Saint-Germain as manager Ole..
Tottenham want Son to sign new deal - Tuesday's football gossip

 Spurs want Son to sign a new deal, Ings close to new Saints contract, Jones set for United exit, plus more.
Covid-19: Which areas are in what tier? [Video]

Covid-19: Which areas are in what tier?

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. Liverpool and parts of the North Westremain in Tier 3 - the highest level of restrictions.

Van Dijk surgery is cruel twist for Klopp

 Liverpool face the prospect of being without Virgil Van Dijk for several months after it was confirmed their key defender requires knee surgery - but they are..
Man Utd given hope over Sancho - Monday's gossip column

 Man Utd told a deal can still be done for Sancho, Traore set to snub Barcelona and Liverpool, Dybala in Juve bust-up, plus more.
Man Utd and Liverpool in bombshell talks to join European Premier League

Man Utd and Liverpool in bombshell talks to join European Premier League Reports say Man Utd and Liverpool could join with teams from around Europe and rip up the current...
Liverpool and Manchester United in talks over new ‘European Premier League’ that would feature teams from Spain, Germany, Italy and France

Liverpool and Manchester United are involved in talks over a new invitation-only European Premier...
European Premier League: Key points [Video]

European Premier League: Key points

Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks about proposals to launch a new FIFA-backed European Premier League.

European Premier League plans revealed [Video]

European Premier League plans revealed

Plans for a European Premier League are revealed with Manchester United and Liverpool driving talks, reveals Sky News' Mark Kleinman.

Solskjaer: This is our biggest test [Video]

Solskjaer: This is our biggest test

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Champions League match with PSG will be the biggest test for his group of players.

