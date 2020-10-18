Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA -backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

Man United , Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Man Utd told a deal can still be done for Sancho, Traore set to snub Barcelona and Liverpool, Dybala in Juve bust-up, plus more.

Liverpool face the prospect of being without Virgil Van Dijk for several months after it was confirmed their key defender requires knee surgery - but they are..

Covid-19: Which areas are in what tier? A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. Liverpool and parts of the North Westremain in Tier 3 - the highest level of restrictions.

Spurs want Son to sign a new deal, Ings close to new Saints contract, Jones set for United exit, plus more.

Paris: Harry Maguire did not travel with the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group H opener away to Paris Saint-Germain as manager Ole..

Manchester United forward Alessia Russo withdraws from the England squad for next week's friendly against Germany because of a thigh injury, with team-mate Katie..

Liverpool and Manchester United are involved in talks over a new invitation-only European Premier...

Reports say Man Utd and Liverpool could join with teams from around Europe and rip up the current...