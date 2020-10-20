Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police surround and capture submarine murderer Peter Madsen after he escaped jail – video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Police surround and capture submarine murderer Peter Madsen after he escaped jail – video

Police surround and capture submarine murderer Peter Madsen after he escaped jail – video

Peter Madsen, a Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine, escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence – but was recaptured nearby on Tuesday.

Danish media showed video of Madsen sitting in the grass with his hands behind his back and police at a distance · Peter Madsen: submarine murderer recaptured after Denmark jail escape


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Submarine killer Peter Madsen reportedly escapes from prison with bomb threat [Video]

Submarine killer Peter Madsen reportedly escapes from prison with bomb threat

Submarine killer Peter Madsen reportedly escapes from prison with bomb threat

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:38Published
Submarine killer caught after prison escape [Video]

Submarine killer caught after prison escape

Danish killer Peter Madsen, who killed a journalist on board his submarine, has been arrested after trying to escape from prison.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:44Published