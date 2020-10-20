Police surround and capture submarine murderer Peter Madsen after he escaped jail – video

Peter Madsen, a Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine, escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence – but was recaptured nearby on Tuesday.

Danish media showed video of Madsen sitting in the grass with his hands behind his back and police at a distance · Peter Madsen: submarine murderer recaptured after Denmark jail escape