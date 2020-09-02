ROOF RESCUE! Help a deserving veteran get a new roof courtesy of WDEF TV & American Roofing

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Wait a little bit more about that.

It is jeremy geisel.

Jeremy is with american roofing company or small jeremy.

Welcome back to our student is a must- have telling about american roofing company.

How long do you guys been in business, so women attending a reason for a little over 14 years were based on somerville georgia, but we've been in the general area the whole time and business during the pandemic you were telling m is been good right pandemic started early march.

I'm sitting or no on house chores and in th comes of the tornado f3 f4 tornado in chattanooga right and i really cause a lot of damage in either slowdowns.

What do yo see roofing companies and then you see people who basically go in repair roofs that are been damaged one, not a storm restoration company you will what's the difference between the two.

Which one are you at american roofing or are you both will your question really both and all actuality, a lot of companies are just simply roofing companies and in some of the storm restoration company i a storm restoration company is a roofing company at heart, but they are working with insurance.

Insurance carriers in a more of a day-to-day basis so they typically know what to look for what qualifies forward for placement of restaurants also.

They typically don't have the bill need money up front in order to do construction project so they actually will pay the payment be upon completion, was the final payment.

If folks are looking for a new roof, whether it's a new construction or remodel or what have you.

If you had to narrow it down to the top three or four things you have to look for in a quality roofing compan will first want to make sure that they have a lot of reviews online better business bureau rated when a pleasant about better business bureau.

That's the key pain.

I want you and a lot of customer interaction before you exit the business of by my company right there in 2011 with a lot of storms in chattanooga area and is a lot o live by my company him in and doing work you call in five years with an issue.so we want to be that gender source for equality for some.

I was in a beer if you ever definition when it comes to doing this new roof for a deserving veterans home, tell me what led you and your company american roofing company to get involved in this, so be an american company and we met in our name.

So to me it was a home run fit.

We need to be abl to reach.

I got my answer community help somebody who served us in many ways.

Whenever your military personnel or first responder and an aspect you are always up a new life and in the line.

Your family is as well an so there's a ton of people that a given service and may come back the storm in and through those moments in her in her hea and it doesn't always correlate to a successful financial situation right so that all of the veterans in a position wher they can afford roof repair which is the highest repair tha you have to do short on your home by far and so we felt obligation to actually help someone who's been so deserving and giving of their own time that we can get back to them.

I know i speak veterans and their families when i say thank you for everything you are doing in this venture, which hopefully i going to be a win win all the way around how it could you want to get into a few more details about how this works as far as selecting the veterans get that gets the roof focus on the vdf.com adobe lincoln's video.

You can actually go on and submit oracle semaphore friend you sometimes while people are humble and i don't want to do it on their own short so even if you submit for friend b review process will make sure that it's it's a person that is in high need of them go through the process and and those like the lucky winner get a free room looking forward to that.

Be there with you guys.

We let the veterans know it's your house, you're getting a new roof, courtesy of american will be a lot of laughter and a lot of tears will be absolute great di have one question for you is obviously storm damage even whe there's not a storm or tornado trees fall on home situations like that you guys offer free roof repairs and brand-new roof estimates at no charge) inspections, and if so, we all are times when you have a we commence on home it's probably been happening for six wanting us to the dry i was you through insulation, drywall.

It usually doesn't happen overnight.

We have a lot of rain in our area.

A lot of trees that can be a puncture wound from a tree limb that you don't even know about, but also just be were single has slid out from when order could just be a nail pop or something elyse, a smaller issue but there could be tons of dishes at causally related to the bigger issue and water always takes th path of least resistance.

So, go to the pros when you need a roofing job done.

I think so much german american roofing company is on these oregon street call him at 205 601 zero.

Again, two oh 601 zero.

Again, 205 6010 tether website is roof you.com are old old while you got in there with us.

We will