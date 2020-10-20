Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Has Become Terminal

Conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

On Monday, he said he's had a setback in his prognosis.

He told his radio listener "The scans did show some progression of cancer." Limbaugh said his doctors changed his medications in "hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible." Prior to this week's update, he said that cancer "had been reduced, and it had become manageable." He is a Republican party icon and a close ally of President Trump's.