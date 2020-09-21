Global  
 

The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ - New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the Disney+ science fiction Star Wars series The Mandalorian Season 2, created by Jon Favreau.

It stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Werner Herzog!

The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Date: October 30, 2020 on Disney+ After you watch The Mandalorian Season 2 let us know your review.

