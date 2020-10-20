'The prognosis is good': Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Global  
 

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma but has been given a "good prognosis".


Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma: ‘The Prognosis Is Good’ Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor said on Monday, but added that his...
Famous for his role of The Dude in The Big Lebowski, Bridges says the disease is serious but his...
Robert Redford's son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58; Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites...
CNN reports that Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The acclaimed actor shared the news with fans on Monday on Twitter. He tweeted, "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate..

Here's what's trending in Baltimore.

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

