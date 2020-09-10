Armed robbery suspect shot by Tampa officers near Dollar General

So far in India, three cases of re-infection of COVID-19 have been identified, two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad, informed Balram Bhargava, DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on October 13. He said, "Few re-infection cases identified in India-2 in Mumbai and 1 in Ahmedabad, so far. As per WHO, there're about 24 re-infection cases in the world. For re-infection, if it's 100 days or 90 days, it's still not decided even by WHO. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days."
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories. While speaking to ANI, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), DG, Lt Gen Harpal Singh said, "We've sped up conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we're going three times our capacity. It'll help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, andspeedier movement of our strategic forces." "In Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed. About 30-40 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years," he added.
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving officers with the Phoenix Police Department and an alleged armed robbery suspect. According to Phoenix PD, shots were fired just before noon Thursday..