'We've never seen anyone like Patrick Mahomes' — Shannon Sharpe on Chiefs' WK 6 win over Bills | UNDISPUTED

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating the Buffalo Bills 26-17 yesterday.

While the rain kept Patrick Mahomes’ arm in check, Buffalo didn’t have an answer for Kansas City’s rushing attack.

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had career-highs with 26 carries and 161 rush yards, and the Chiefs offense managed to play keep away from the Bills, who only had the ball for 6 minutes in the second half.

Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Chiefs performance.