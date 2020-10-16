Global  
 

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Greater Manchester regionwill move into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight onThursday.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson moves Greater Manchester into Tier 3 [Video]

Boris Johnson moves Greater Manchester into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Greater Manchester will be placed into Tier 3 Covid alert level, despite opposition from local leaders over financial support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
PM chairs Cabinet meeting [Video]

PM chairs Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as Greater Manchester faces going into a Tier 3 lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Wales locks down as cases spike but Manchester resists

 Wales became the second nation in the United Kingdom to lock down large swaths of its economy to combat rising coronavirus infections, even as British Prime..
New Zealand Herald
Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Covid-19 lockdown map: Greater Manchester to move into Tier 3 [Video]

Covid-19 lockdown map: Greater Manchester to move into Tier 3

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. The Greater Manchester region will moveinto Tier 3 - the toughest restrictions - from October 23.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks [Video]

Manchester Mayor says Government walked away from talks

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the Government "walked away" from negotiations after failing to provide enough financial support for what the region needs to avoid a "punishing winter" under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. Mr Burnham called for Parliament to now look at a funding formula to support regions put into Tier 3 lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:03Published
Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown [Video]

Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown

Residents in Bolton have expressed fears their region could be forced into tier 3 lockdown as the Government and local leaders in Greater Manchester fail to agree on how to tackle the rising number of covid-19 cases in the area. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

UK sets deadline for Manchester to accept virus restrictions

LONDON (AP) — The British government has given the city of Manchester a noon Tuesday deadline to...
SeattlePI.com - Published

The Latest: Johnson warns of virus measures for Manchester

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to force Greater Manchester into the most...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Brutal': Manchester mayor reacts to news of Tier 3 lockdown [Video]

'Brutal': Manchester mayor reacts to news of Tier 3 lockdown

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the imposition of a Tier 3 lockdown is 'brutal'. He received the news during a press conference in which he accused the government of failing to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published
Andy Burnham Finds Out Manchester Moving To Tier 3 Lockdown During Press Conference [Video]

Andy Burnham Finds Out Manchester Moving To Tier 3 Lockdown During Press Conference

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham found out the government were moving the region to a tier 3 coronavirus lockdown during his on-air press conference.

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Burnham says govt 'walked away' from talks [Video]

Burnham says govt 'walked away' from talks

The mayor of Greater Manchester says he is still willing to do a deal, but says it can't be on the terms that the govt offered.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:16Published