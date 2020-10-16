Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Greater Manchester will be placed into Tier 3 Covid alert level, despite opposition from local leaders over financial support.
Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as Greater Manchester faces going into a Tier 3 lockdown.
Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. The Greater Manchester region will moveinto Tier 3 - the toughest restrictions - from October 23.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the Government "walked away" from negotiations after failing to provide enough financial support for what the region needs to avoid a "punishing winter" under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. Mr Burnham called for Parliament to now look at a funding formula to support regions put into Tier 3 lockdown.
Residents in Bolton have expressed fears their region could be forced into tier 3 lockdown as the Government and local leaders in Greater Manchester fail to agree on how to tackle the rising number of covid-19 cases in the area.
