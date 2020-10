'Brutal': Manchester mayor reacts to news of Tier 3 lockdown

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says the imposition of a Tier 3 lockdown is 'brutal'.

He received the news during a press conference in which he accused the government of failing to provide sufficient financial support to the region.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn