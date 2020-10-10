‘No anti-India slogans will be raised in JNU’: Adityanath at Bihar poll rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition.
Slippers were hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a poll rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad. The leader was sitting with party workers when the incident happened. Two slippers were hurled at the leader. One of the slipper missed Yadav while the second one landed in his lap. Yadav has been campaigning in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The leader has also challenged BJP, JDU and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over work done in the state. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:03Published
The Bihar Assembly election is approaching and the main battle is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While BJP & the JDU are fighting the Bihar polls together, there is a lot of speculation about Chirag Paswan’s LJP deciding to go solo. What has also aroused the curiosity of political pundits is that the LJP chief has decided to only field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU and has referred to himself as ‘PM Modi’s Hanuman’. While BJP has been trying to distance itself from Chirag Paswan calling the party a ‘vote-katuwa’, many believe that the BJP is keeping options open for the post-poll scenario. So is there more than what meets the eye as far as alliances go in Bihar? Watch this edition of In Focus where Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:31Published
Ahead of Bihar polls, (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 20 said that Yogi Adityanath's campaign in Bihar is no challenge for RJD, BJP is frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. "There is no challenge, they are frustrated and sad as they know that they are not coming back to power. The whole country's power is being used against me. I am all alone and they call me inexperienced. I have been MLA, Deputy CM and LoP in these last five years which is comparable to 50 years of experience," said Yadav.
Minor child was being brutally thrashed by unidentified miscreant in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar on October 19. The video went viral on social media. Police registered an FIR regarding the incident, further investigation is underway.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar should meet with Chief Minister of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana every month to find a solution to the menace of pollution. ‘This issue is important and cannot be handled at that level. I appealed to the centre to have monthly meetings with the Chief Ministers of UP, Delhi, Punjab Haryana regarding this issue, and work in a systematic and dedicated manner with fixed deadlines,’ Kejriwal added. Kejriwal also said that he does not agree with Javadekar’s claim that it would take at least 4 years to tackle pollution. He said that India’s engineers and scientists have found ways to curb stubble burning but there is a lack of political will to implement those steps. ‘Stubble is a huge liability right now. We can convert it into an opportunity. There is only one condition: Do we have the political will? Or will we politicise this as well?’ he asked. Kejriwal said that many factories in Punjab use stubble to produce coal and even pay farmers for it. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:34Published
China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad how the US Elections in November is going to be critical for Delhi amid India-China standoff. Aneja said, “If Joe Biden comes as the next President, I don't think they're going to have the resolve to confront China.” India and China conducted their seventh edition of military-diplomatic talks on October 12 as tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh stretches on. Both sides are staring at a difficult and harsh winter in Ladakh as heavy deployment is maintained. The Indian Army has stated that it is fully prepared to ride out the Ladakh winter while defending India's territorial integrity. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:42Published
As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under a mission'. Chinese and Pakistani interests converge in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh area, especially on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Singh's comments make it clear that the Indian government is looking at the big picture in the conflict which has stretched on since early summer and seems set to continue through Ladakh's harsh winter. The minister made the comments on the day that the 7th round of talks between Indian and Chinese delegations were held near the LAC to disengage troops, albeit with low hope of the same happening. China experts Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad the options that India has against this joint 'mission' in its neighbourhood.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:27Published
Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces killed one more unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Hakripora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday, taking the total count of terrorists killed to three. "PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police tweeted. Earlier, the Kashmir zone police informed two terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter. "Pulwama Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorists killed (total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police tweeted. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
Artists performed at 'Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela' program at Laxman Kila Maidan in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on October 17. The Ram Leela will be performed for nine days of Navratri from October 17 to October 25.
The work of shifting carved stones, which will be used in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, began on Friday. The stones are being shifted from the workshop to the temple premises. Priests performed special prayers before the stones carved for building the Ram temple. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) approved the layout of the Ram Temple in September.
BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the opposition parties during a speech in Bihar ahead of poll in the state. He said that people should not vote based on what a party promises to do but vote on at..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:37Published
MoS Home Nityanand Rai attacked RJD ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. Rai said if RJD comes to power then terrorists from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar. The union minister was addressing a public..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published