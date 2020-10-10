‘No anti-India slogans will be raised in JNU’: Adityanath at Bihar poll rally

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

This is Modis India, where even chants of Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India may you go to pieces) inside the JNU campus will not be tolerated, said Adityanath referring to the students protests of 2016 which left many activists booked for sedition.

He also harped on Modis welfare measures like the Jan Dhan scheme, the Ujjawala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing for the poor.

