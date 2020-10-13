Global  
 

'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:35s - Published
'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview

'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview

Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram and Harry Melling spoke to THR about their new Netflix limited series 'The Queen's Gambit.'


Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa to star Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth

 Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa has found its lead with Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, Emma) in the eponymous role. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will..
The Verge
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to star in 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa' [Video]

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to star in 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth have signed up to star in the 'Mad Max' spin-off 'Furiosa.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News [Video]

The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is finally breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:45Published

'Rebecca' Stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ann Dowd Talk Modern Adaption of the Classic Story | THR Inte [Video]

'Rebecca' Stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ann Dowd Talk Modern Adaption of the Classic Story | THR Inte

'Rebecca' stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ann Dowd spoke about their Netflix film and how their modern take on the classic story differs from the others that came before it.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:29Published
Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2 [Video]

Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2

Elle magazine is reporting that Netflix has cancelled the Hillary Swank space drama "Away." In the series, Swank plays the conflicted Commander Emma Green. She leads the first-ever human mission to Mars, leaving behind her family. "Away" is not the only show Netflix cancelled recently. It also axed "GLOW" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The show was expensive and intricate to produce, as space sequences took days to plot and choreograph.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

ShowBiz Minute: Redford, Bridges, Boseman

 Robert Redford's son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58; Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis; Netflix previews "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and..
USATODAY.com

See Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' trailer

 Chadwick Boseman, beloved "Black Panther" star who died Aug. 28, appears in a new trailer for his final film, Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
USATODAY.com

Sonequa Martin-Green Previews 'Star Trek: Discovery' S3, Teases 'Space Jam 2' [Video]

Sonequa Martin-Green Previews 'Star Trek: Discovery' S3, Teases 'Space Jam 2'

"Star Trek: Discovery" is back for season 3, where the sci-fi series jumps ahead 930 years into the future. ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman catches up with the cast, including stars Sonequa Martin-Green,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
'Over The Moon': Featurette – Lantern Installation [Video]

'Over The Moon': Featurette – Lantern Installation

Over The Moon: Featurette – Lantern Installation - Over the Moon star Cathy Ang reveals sneak peak of lantern installations which will illuminate London and Birmingham Chinatowns from this week until..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Brave new World Season 1 - Behind The Scenes - A Look at the Wardrobe & Set Design of Brave New World [Video]

Brave new World Season 1 - Behind The Scenes - A Look at the Wardrobe & Set Design of Brave New World

Brave new World Season 1 - Behind The Scenes - A Look at the Wardrobe & Set Design of Brave New World Learn about the thinking behind the amazing wardrobe and set design in Brave New World. Based on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:58Published