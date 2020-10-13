'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is finally breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:45Published
Elle magazine is reporting that Netflix has cancelled the Hillary Swank space drama "Away." In the series, Swank plays the conflicted Commander Emma Green. She leads the first-ever human mission to Mars, leaving behind her family. "Away" is not the only show Netflix cancelled recently. It also axed "GLOW" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The show was expensive and intricate to produce, as space sequences took days to plot and choreograph.
Over The Moon: Featurette – Lantern Installation - Over the Moon star Cathy Ang reveals sneak peak of lantern installations which will illuminate London and Birmingham Chinatowns from this week until..