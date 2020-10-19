Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:58s - Published
Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD

Week 6 ended on a sour note for the Dallas Cowboys' who were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals Monday night 38-10.

Colin Cowherd explains why this is more evidence that the Andy Dalton led Cowboys' are in a rebuild period, and that much of their failure this season has more to do with Jerry Jones as an owner than players on the team.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD Week 6 ended on a sour note for the Dallas Cowboys' who were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD [Video]

Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD

Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to react to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels the Packers had an off game, Rodgers didn't have the support he..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:35Published
Colin Cowherd: Carson Wentz had nothing to work with vs Ravens, support from team is majorly lacking | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Carson Wentz had nothing to work with vs Ravens, support from team is majorly lacking | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd breaks down the caliber of Carson Wentz despite the Philadelphia Eagles loss versus the Baltimore Ravens. Colin continues to stand by Wentz as a solid quarterback as he had nothing to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published
Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers' loss to Bucs sheds light on his non-ability to comeback in crucial moments | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers' loss to Bucs sheds light on his non-ability to comeback in crucial moments | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the Green Bay Packers Week 6 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Colin Believes Aaron Rodgers lacks the ability to overcome large deficits in crucial games.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:31Published