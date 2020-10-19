Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD

Week 6 ended on a sour note for the Dallas Cowboys' who were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals Monday night 38-10.

Colin Cowherd explains why this is more evidence that the Andy Dalton led Cowboys' are in a rebuild period, and that much of their failure this season has more to do with Jerry Jones as an owner than players on the team.