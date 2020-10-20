European Premier League 'FIFA against UEFA'
The potential creation of a European Premier League "is FIFA against UEFA", says Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson.
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - reportManchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.
European Premier League: Key pointsLiverpool and Manchester United are in talks about proposals to launch a new FIFA-backed European Premier League.