European Premier League 'FIFA against UEFA'

The potential creation of a European Premier League "is FIFA against UEFA", says Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson.


Liverpool and Manchester United in talks over new ‘European Premier League’ that would feature teams from Spain, Germany, Italy and France

Liverpool and Manchester United are involved in talks over a new invitation-only European Premier...
European Premier League: Man United, Liverpool among top English clubs pushing for new FIFA event, per report

JP Morgan is reportedly in talks to provide $6 billion to help fund the FIFA-backed European...
Fans fume over £4.6billion 'bombshell' plan that will affect Wolves

Fans fume over £4.6billion 'bombshell' plan that will affect Wolves Wolves fans have their say after it emerged Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks over forming...
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report [Video]

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

European Premier League: Key points [Video]

Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks about proposals to launch a new FIFA-backed European Premier League.

