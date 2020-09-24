Colorado Unemployment Rate Decreased Slightly In September Over August Numbers
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:21s - Published
2 weeks ago
Colorado Unemployment Rate Decreased Slightly In September Over August Numbers
The unemployment rate in September was at 6.4% which is slightly down from the 6.7% reported in August.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
September unemployment numbers from DETR The return of shows on the strip may help bring back more jobs in the hospitality industry. New numbers from DETR show Las Vegas lost 1400 more jobs between August and September. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago
Unemployment rate drops in August The unemployment dropped suddenly in August but economic experts says the numbers are misleading. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:31 Published on September 24, 2020