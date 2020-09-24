Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Colorado Unemployment Rate Decreased Slightly In September Over August Numbers

The unemployment rate in September was at 6.4% which is slightly down from the 6.7% reported in August.


