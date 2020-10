Gwen Stefani Says It’s Been ‘Nonstop Creativity’ with Her Kids at Her New Los Angeles Home



The Voice judges shares what they've been doing to keep busy before filming the 19th season Credit: People Duration: 05:02 Published 5 days ago

Why white actors are stepping away from playing characters of color



From Hank Azaria stepping down from playing Apu, an Indian American character on the Simpsons to Jenny Slate stepping away from her role as Missy, a mixed-race character on the Netflix show Big Mouth,.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago