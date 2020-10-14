Global  
 

Early voting gets underway in Wisconsin

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Early voting gets underway in Wisconsin

Early voting gets underway in Wisconsin

Voters lined up to cast their ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday as early in-person voting began in the state.


Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly double in Wisconsin

 COVID-19 cases are spiking in Wisconsin, where one hospital's COVID unit is completely full. Staff there witness patients fighting to survive while sharing their..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: US borders with Mexico, Canada to stay closed until Nov. 21; Mississippi reinstates mask mandate; US deaths top 220K

 Stimulus deal by Election Day? Wisconsin judge restores restrictions on bars, restaurants. Mississippi reinstates mask mandate. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

Milwaukee students have been learning remotely. How long will it go on?

 "After three or four months of this, you might see students just start to like go into this slump again about 'I'm not getting up and doing this this morning,'"..
CBS News

Wis. sees record hospitalizations, opens hospital

 Wisconsin opens temporary hospital near Milwaukee, as the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 hits a record high (Oct. 14)
 
USATODAY.com

