Early voting gets underway in Wisconsin
Voters lined up to cast their ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday as early in-person voting began in the state.
Voters wait in long lines as early in-person voting begins in the battleground state of WisconsinEarly in-person voting began Tuesday morning and almost immediately some of Milwaukee's voting sites were wrapped by voters waiting in line, eager to cast ballots in the battleground state with just..
New Rules For Thursday's Presidential Debate Plus Early Voting Begins In Three More StatesEarly voting gets underway today in Wisconsin, Hawaii, and Utah. Millions have already cast a ballot either in person or by mail. But for those undecided voters, President Trump and former Vice..
Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin, COVID-19 and voter intimidation top concernsThe countdown is on for early voting. Starting Tuesday morning, in-person absentee voting begins in Wisconsin.