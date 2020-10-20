Midmorning With Aundrea - October 20, 2020 (Part 4)
Midmorning With Aundrea - October 20, 2020 (Part 4)
(Part 4 of 4) Peter Frampton skyrocketed to music superstardom with his 1976 album "Frampton Comes Alive", but success had a dark side for the singer.
Now he's coming clean with his new memoir "Do You Feel Like I Do?"
In 1976 peter frampton raced up the music charts with his best selling album "frampton come alive."
The 70- year- old guitarist says the epic success of the album took him quote "to the moo and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair."
In his interview about his new memoir, "do yo feel like i do," frampton tells anthony mason that a lifelong friendship with áanotherá rock icon helped him pull through.
Nat: peter frampton was drawn to the guitar early.
As a teenager at bromley technical high school in england, where his father taught art, he saw a band called "th konrads" play& an was mesmerized by a young musician named dave jones, who would become david bowie.
Frampton: "i jus looked up at dad and i said, 'dad, who's that?'
He said, 'oh, that's jones, he's in my art form.'
I said, 'well, i'd like to be him, dad.'" narr: dave and pete became friends frampton: "he ha to become friends with me 'cause his teacher was my dad!"
Nat: "i don't wan our loving to die&" narr: frampton's career took off quickly.
By 18, with the band, the herd, he had top ten hits in the uk, & made the cover of a british teen magazine.
Frampton: "i wa made the face of 68.
And i hated it."
Nat: narr: he left to join the group humble pie & and became a sought after session musician, playing with george harrison and ringo starr mason: "and ho did you feel about that?"
Frampton: "i love it."
// "truthfully, always see myself as the guitar player behind a singer."
Nat: narr: in the seventies, he was slowly building a solo career& when frampton comes alive suddenly exploded.
Nat: it would sell more than 17 million copies, then the best-selling live album ever.
Copies, then the best-selling live album ever.
Frampton: "bein number one was fabulous.
Being number one in world history, guinness book of world records kinda thing - scary."
Mason: "scar because you had to live up to it?"
Frampton: "to b honest, i felt there was no way i was going to be able to do something anywhere near as rich."
Nat: "oh won't you show me the way... come one show me the way!"
Narr: he toured huge arenas, played before massive crowds& and was even invited to meet president ford at the white house& frampton: "tha was heady.
Yeah.
That's a heady experience."
// mason: "how woul you say you handled it emotionally?"
Frampton: "i'm pretty strong character, but this kind of knocked me for a loop."
Mason: "you writ that you anesthetized yourself."
Frampton: "yeah, had never been that much of a drinker, but i started drinking."
Narr: one night in the bahamas in 1978, he drank too much & drove into a wall.
Frampton: "i fel asleep at the wheel."
Mason: "how bad shape were you in?"
Frampton: "i had compound fracture of my right arm - very bad one.
I broke both feet, both hands - six ribs in my back.
And then i had a cut from here to the center of my head."
// "i w a mess, pretty much a mess.
And they were worried that i was going to lose the arm.
That was the thing."
Anthony mason: "were yo worried?"
Peter frampton: "oh, yeah, very."
Mason: "in th book, you say that some people thought you might've been trying to kill yourself."
Frampton: " psychiatrist that i saw after the accident said that."
Think so.
But he said i was."
Mason: "whe you're recovering, you get a phone call from pretty special guy."
Frampton: "o yeah, yes.
// so, i pick up the phone, and it's stevie wonder, you know?"
// he said 'peter // "is it ok if sing you a couple of songs over the phone?"
And i said 'please, go ahead.'
// and i've never heard those songs on any one of his albums yet.
So i got a very special feel better from mr. stevie wonder - i love you, stevie.
Wonderful man."
Narr: but for years, frampton struggled to regain his footing, until his old friend, david bowie, reached out& frampton: "he said 'look, i've got this big tour coming up.
Will you play guitar for me?'" nat: narr: frampton would accompany bowie on his 1987 glass spider tour: mason: "what di that mean to you?'" frampton: "davi was giving me a present."
// "wh he did was took me around the world and reintroduced me as the player.
And that was the thing that really re-energized my whole life."
Narr: bowie was also among the first to call when frampton lost his father in 2005.
Frampton: "th phone rings, and mom picks it up.
'oh, hello david.'
And i go, 'oh wow.'
// he spoke to my mom for the longest time."
Nat: "pete frampton!"
Narr: two years later, when frampton won the grammy for his instrumental album "fingerprints," paid tribute to his dad.
Nat sot: "i've neve worn a tie since i left school, and i wore my tie for him tonight" mason: "i know tha grammy means a lot to you."
Frampton: "it gav me my confidence back.
// feeling that people were thinking me of the guitar player again finally."
Nat: narr: earlier this year, frampton became a grandparent when his daughter, jade, gave birth to a baby girl& mason: "you have new name."
Frampton: "the call me frampa."
Mason: "it's th best."
Frampton: "i' stuck with it."
Anthony mason, cbs news..
We'll be right back to wrap things