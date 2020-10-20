Midmorning With Aundrea - October 20, 2020 (Part 4) Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago Midmorning With Aundrea - October 20, 2020 (Part 4) (Part 4 of 4) Peter Frampton skyrocketed to music superstardom with his 1976 album "Frampton Comes Alive", but success had a dark side for the singer. Now he's coming clean with his new memoir "Do You Feel Like I Do?" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In 1976 peter frampton raced up the music charts with his best selling album "frampton come alive." The 70- year- old guitarist says the epic success of the album took him quote "to the moo and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair." In his interview about his new memoir, "do yo feel like i do," frampton tells anthony mason that a lifelong friendship with áanotherá rock icon helped him pull through. In 1976 peter frampton raced up the music charts with his best selling album "frampton come alive." The 70- year- old guitarist says the epic success of the album took him quote "to the moo and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair." In his interview about his new memoir, "do yo feel like i do," frampton tells anthony mason that a lifelong friendship with áanotherá rock icon helped him pull through. Nat: peter frampton was drawn to the guitar early. As a teenager at bromley technical high school in england, where his father taught art, he saw a band called "th konrads" play& an was mesmerized by a young musician named dave jones, who would become david bowie. Frampton: "i jus looked up at dad and i said, 'dad, who's that?' He said, 'oh, that's jones, he's in my art form.' I said, 'well, i'd like to be him, dad.'" narr: dave and pete became friends frampton: "he ha to become friends with me 'cause his teacher was my dad!" Nat: "i don't wan our loving to die&" narr: frampton's career took off quickly. By 18, with the band, the herd, he had top ten hits in the uk, & made the cover of a british teen magazine. Frampton: "i wa made the face of 68. And i hated it." Nat: narr: he left to join the group humble pie & and became a sought after session musician, playing with george harrison and ringo starr mason: "and ho did you feel about that?" Frampton: "i love it." // "truthfully, always see myself as the guitar player behind a singer." Nat: narr: in the seventies, he was slowly building a solo career& when frampton comes alive suddenly exploded. Nat: it would sell more than 17 million copies, then the best-selling live album ever. Copies, then the best-selling live album ever. Frampton: "bein number one was fabulous. Being number one in world history, guinness book of world records kinda thing - scary." Mason: "scar because you had to live up to it?" Frampton: "to b honest, i felt there was no way i was going to be able to do something anywhere near as rich." Nat: "oh won't you show me the way... come one show me the way!" Narr: he toured huge arenas, played before massive crowds& and was even invited to meet president ford at the white house& frampton: "tha was heady. Yeah. That's a heady experience." // mason: "how woul you say you handled it emotionally?" Frampton: "i'm pretty strong character, but this kind of knocked me for a loop." Mason: "you writ that you anesthetized yourself." Frampton: "yeah, had never been that much of a drinker, but i started drinking." Narr: one night in the bahamas in 1978, he drank too much & drove into a wall. Frampton: "i fel asleep at the wheel." Mason: "how bad shape were you in?" Frampton: "i had compound fracture of my right arm - very bad one. I broke both feet, both hands - six ribs in my back. And then i had a cut from here to the center of my head." // "i w a mess, pretty much a mess. And they were worried that i was going to lose the arm. That was the thing." Anthony mason: "were yo worried?" Peter frampton: "oh, yeah, very." Mason: "in th book, you say that some people thought you might've been trying to kill yourself." Frampton: " psychiatrist that i saw after the accident said that." Think so. But he said i was." Mason: "whe you're recovering, you get a phone call from pretty special guy." Frampton: "o yeah, yes. // so, i pick up the phone, and it's stevie wonder, you know?" // he said 'peter // "is it ok if sing you a couple of songs over the phone?" And i said 'please, go ahead.' // and i've never heard those songs on any one of his albums yet. So i got a very special feel better from mr. stevie wonder - i love you, stevie. Wonderful man." Narr: but for years, frampton struggled to regain his footing, until his old friend, david bowie, reached out& frampton: "he said 'look, i've got this big tour coming up. Will you play guitar for me?'" nat: narr: frampton would accompany bowie on his 1987 glass spider tour: mason: "what di that mean to you?'" frampton: "davi was giving me a present." // "wh he did was took me around the world and reintroduced me as the player. And that was the thing that really re-energized my whole life." Narr: bowie was also among the first to call when frampton lost his father in 2005. Frampton: "th phone rings, and mom picks it up. 'oh, hello david.' And i go, 'oh wow.' // he spoke to my mom for the longest time." Nat: "pete frampton!" Narr: two years later, when frampton won the grammy for his instrumental album "fingerprints," paid tribute to his dad. Nat sot: "i've neve worn a tie since i left school, and i wore my tie for him tonight" mason: "i know tha grammy means a lot to you." Frampton: "it gav me my confidence back. // feeling that people were thinking me of the guitar player again finally." Nat: narr: earlier this year, frampton became a grandparent when his daughter, jade, gave birth to a baby girl& mason: "you have new name." Frampton: "the call me frampa." Mason: "it's th best." Frampton: "i' stuck with it." Anthony mason, cbs news.. We'll be right back to wrap things





