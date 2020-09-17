Global  
 

Dubliners react to Tier 5 lockdown in Ireland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Dublin locals react to the Irish Government's plan to impose the highest levelof restrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with Covid-19.


The Dubliners The Dubliners Irish folk band


Dublin Dublin Capital and largest city of Ireland

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales: Nations League game ends goalless draw in Dublin

 Wales remain unbeaten in the Nations League after they are held to a goalless draw away against the Republic of Ireland, who have James McClean sent off.
BBC News
Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice [Video]

Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions. Under the restrictions of level three, only sixvisitors from one household would be allowed to visit another household. Thestricter measures include a ban on indoor social gatherings, a requirement forpubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, and a limit on travel in andout of the county for only work, education and essential purposes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Coronavirus restrictions tightened in Dublin [Video]

Coronavirus restrictions tightened in Dublin

The Irish Government has announced plans to tighten its coronavirusrestrictions in Dublin. Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned that withoutfurther action there was a very real threat that Dublin could return to theworst days of the crisis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Migrant crisis: EU chief set to unveil new policy to replace Dublin asylum rule [Video]

Migrant crisis: EU chief set to unveil new policy to replace Dublin asylum rule

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:41Published

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:55Published
Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland sets new lockdown for 6 weeks [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland sets new lockdown for 6 weeks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:52Published

Ireland is first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown

 "Everyone in the country is being asked to stay at home," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a national address.
CBS News
Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe [Video]

Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

