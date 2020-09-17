Dubliners react to Tier 5 lockdown in Ireland

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions. Under the restrictions of level three, only sixvisitors from one household would be allowed to visit another household. Thestricter measures include a ban on indoor social gatherings, a requirement forpubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, and a limit on travel in andout of the county for only work, education and essential purposes.
The Irish Government has announced plans to tighten its coronavirusrestrictions in Dublin. Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned that withoutfurther action there was a very real threat that Dublin could return to theworst days of the crisis.
