OSIRIS-REx Will Collect A Dirt Sample From Asteroid Bennu Today!
OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016, the spacecraft is on a mission to get a piece of an asteroid and bring it back to Earth.
NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample TuesdayTuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA..
This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of LifeNASA’s OSIRIS-REx launched at asteroid Bennu approx 4 years ago. After two landing rehearsals, OSIRIS-REx is ready for its long-awaited touchdown. Here’s what NASA hopes to reveal with its samples.
NASA May Still Be Able to Gather Samples from Asteroid Bennu’s Brittle SurfaceOSIRIS-REx may soon gather new materials not currently in our meteorite collection.