OSIRIS-REx Will Collect A Dirt Sample From Asteroid Bennu Today!

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:06s - Published
OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016, the spacecraft is on a mission to get a piece of an asteroid and bring it back to Earth.


Watch as NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission attempts to grab a sample from an asteroid

Watch as NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission attempts to grab a sample from an asteroid This afternoon, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will grab a small sample of rocks from the surface of...
The Verge - Published

Why Scooping an Asteroid Sample Is Harder Than It Looks

Why Scooping an Asteroid Sample Is Harder Than It Looks Tucson AZ (SPX) Oct 16, 2020 When NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descends toward the surface of...
Space Daily - Published

Planning for the worst during Asteroid sample return mission

Planning for the worst during Asteroid sample return mission Superpower Skill: Perseverance span class="NL"> a...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday [Video]

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday

Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:06Published
This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life [Video]

This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx launched at asteroid Bennu approx 4 years ago. After two landing rehearsals, OSIRIS-REx is ready for its long-awaited touchdown. Here’s what NASA hopes to reveal with its samples.

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 05:08Published
NASA May Still Be Able to Gather Samples from Asteroid Bennu’s Brittle Surface [Video]

NASA May Still Be Able to Gather Samples from Asteroid Bennu’s Brittle Surface

OSIRIS-REx may soon gather new materials not currently in our meteorite collection.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:54Published