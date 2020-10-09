OSIRIS-REx Will Collect A Dirt Sample From Asteroid Bennu Today!

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday



Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:06 Published 3 days ago

This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life



NASA’s OSIRIS-REx launched at asteroid Bennu approx 4 years ago. After two landing rehearsals, OSIRIS-REx is ready for its long-awaited touchdown. Here’s what NASA hopes to reveal with its samples. Credit: Seeker Duration: 05:08 Published 6 days ago