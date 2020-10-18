Riverside County Back Into Restrictive Purple Tier
The move means that some businesses that just got to reopen, like movie theaters, will have to close again.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
County could learn if tier status changesSan Diego County could learn Tuesday if the number of positive cases will push the county into the state's restrictive purple tier.
Southland Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Cases, DeathsLos Angeles and Orange counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday, while Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional cases.
Tattoo shops can now reopen with Kern County in red tierTattoo shops can now reopen with Kern County in red tier