Riverside County Back Into Restrictive Purple Tier

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published
The move means that some businesses that just got to reopen, like movie theaters, will have to close again.

DeMarco Morgan reports.


AlexDGroves

Alex Groves RT @JeffHorseman: Riverside County slides back into more-restrictive purple coronavirus tier https://t.co/PuuyxOzfKU https://t.co/5hCepVYT6F 31 seconds ago

your_hippy

David RT @pressenterprise: Riverside County slides back into more-restrictive purple coronavirus tier https://t.co/7jdph102Ch 8 minutes ago

RobbNeely

Robert K. Neely RT @FOXLA: Riverside County moves back to 'Purple Tier': Some Riverside County businesses must close again as county moves back into most r… 10 minutes ago

4_the_babies

kim 😷 RT @RivChamber: Riverside County has fallen back into the "Purple Tier", requiring restaurants, gyms, place of worship, and others to close… 29 minutes ago

RivChamber

Riverside Chamber Riverside County has fallen back into the "Purple Tier", requiring restaurants, gyms, place of worship, and others… https://t.co/DSbT8Ofhrc 35 minutes ago

iJunkBox

Tankers Riverside County jumping back into the purple tier. Dude just mask up, it's not that hard. 47 minutes ago

talaterra

Tania Marien RT @UCR_ScienceNews: #Riverside County slides back into more-restrictive purple #coronavirus tier https://t.co/ZkWsMSw4P8 51 minutes ago

dappermegan

megan. ✨🌐 We can't keep bouncing back and forth like this. Just wear the***masks. https://t.co/PoElpkGNFI 58 minutes ago


