Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Stars from across Hollywood are sharing their love and support for Oscar-winner and beloved actor, Jeff Bridges, who just revealed he's been diagnosed with lymphoma.


Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma: ‘The Prognosis Is Good’

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor said on Monday, but added that his prognosis is good.
Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo Send Love To Jeff Bridges After Lymphoma Diagnosis

Actor Jeff Bridges revealed on Monday, October 19, that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.
Actor Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma

Famous for his role of The Dude in The Big Lebowski, Bridges says the disease is serious but his prognosis is good.
Jeff Bridges Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma | THR News [Video]

Jeff Bridges Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma | THR News

Jeff Bridges revealed on Monday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:21Published
Actor Jeff Bridges has announced he's been diagnosed with lymphoma [Video]

Actor Jeff Bridges has announced he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges revealed to fans on Twitter that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:58Published
Jeff Bridges Starting Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma [Video]

Jeff Bridges Starting Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges announced Monday evening he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is starting treatment.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published