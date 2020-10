John Stamos volunteers as Chachi

John Stamos is throwing his name in the hat to help out the cast of Happy Days in filling the void of...



Tweets about this 🖤 RT @PageSix: John Stamos volunteers to join #HappyDays reunion as Chachi https://t.co/uigdW4URJt https://t.co/baCm1ShTTx 2 hours ago Robbie @MNNiceTerese He wants to play chachi in the happy days democratic fundraiser being promoted, in lieu of baio. so I… https://t.co/DDvmPxyr0Y 2 hours ago URBANTIAN™ John Stamos volunteers to join #HappyDays reunion as Chachi - New York Post https://t.co/4PrsAC1QC9 https://t.co/JW003wk0HD 2 hours ago Philip Quick RT @PageSix: John Stamos volunteers to join #HappyDays reunion as Chachi, and Scott Baio has some thoughts... https://t.co/vW2UpkGPyZ https… 3 hours ago Brightly John Stamos volunteers to join #HappyDays reunion as Chachi https://t.co/2HwclSitVe 4 hours ago mjfun kind of great https://t.co/rycwgCwpvt 4 hours ago mjp Please ⁦⁦@JohnStamos⁩ DO NOT DO THIS. John Stamos volunteers to join #HappyDays reunion as Chachi https://t.co/wEIXA6Exhe 5 hours ago Galileo B. Luzano John Stamos volunteers to join #HappyDays reunion as Chachi https://t.co/nOjnSKfXaD via @nypost 5 hours ago