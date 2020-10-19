Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Dalton starting in Dallas with the Cowboys and more.

Doug feels Rodgers is a top player but occasionally lacks leadership, while Dalton's subpar success thus far is largely due to his incapability to carry the team as quarterback.