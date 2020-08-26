Global  
 

Houston police officer killed in shooting incident

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
A Houston police officer died on Tuesday after being shot while another officer who responded to the same incident was being treated for injuries in the hospital, according to a statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.


