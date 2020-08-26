Houston police officer killed in shooting incident
A Houston police officer died on Tuesday after being shot while another officer who responded to the same incident was being treated for injuries in the hospital, according to a statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents "who may be in harm's way, to take these few last hours to get out of harm's way" as Hurricane Laura is on a steady track to hit the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast after dark.
A Houston police officer was shot twice in the head and died Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter -- Elmer Manzano, 51 -- was arrested, authorities said...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:59Published