Officer Arik Matson home after gunshot to the head
"I'm very happy to be back in Minnesota." Wounded police officer Arik Matson gave his first radio dispatch after nearly 10 months in the hospital.
Matson, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the line of duty on Jan.
6.
Officer Arik Matson Returns Home To Minnesota
Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who has been undergoing rehabilitation in Omaha for most of the year, flew home Monday – where he was greeted by officers from across the state, reports..
