Officer Arik Matson home after gunshot to the head

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:45s - Published
"I'm very happy to be back in Minnesota." Wounded police officer Arik Matson gave his first radio dispatch after nearly 10 months in the hospital.

Matson, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the line of duty on Jan.

6.


