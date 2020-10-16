Voter greeted by long lines at voting site near Delray Beach
Voters are determined to cast their ballot early but are being greeted by long lines at some polling locations.
Boca Raton voters experience long lines on first day of early votingThe Spanish River Library in Boca Raton was a busy early voting location with some waiting for more than an hour.
Lines spotted in some early voting locations in Palm Beach CountyVoters braved long lines and soggy weather to cast their ballot in Palm Beach County.
