Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Voter greeted by long lines at voting site near Delray Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Voter greeted by long lines at voting site near Delray Beach

Voter greeted by long lines at voting site near Delray Beach

Voters are determined to cast their ballot early but are being greeted by long lines at some polling locations.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boca Raton voters experience long lines on first day of early voting [Video]

Boca Raton voters experience long lines on first day of early voting

The Spanish River Library in Boca Raton was a busy early voting location with some waiting for more than an hour.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:20Published
Lines spotted in some early voting locations in Palm Beach County [Video]

Lines spotted in some early voting locations in Palm Beach County

Voters braved long lines and soggy weather to cast their ballot in Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:10Published
Delray Beach honors Corey Jones with proclamation [Video]

Delray Beach honors Corey Jones with proclamation

The city of Delray Beach has honored Corey Jones with a proclamation commemorating Oct. 18 as "Corey Jones Memorial Day."

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:14Published