Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:12s
Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.


