Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance
Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.
Lampard sets Bayern benchmark for youthful ChelseaLampard aims for Bayern standard
Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-MotingVIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE OF BAYERN MUNICH INTRODUCING NEW PLAYERS: DEFENDER BOUNA SARR AND STRIKER ERIC MAXIM CHOUPA-MOTIN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 12, 2020)
Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned outArsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals.
Suarez signs two-year contract with AtleticoLuis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.