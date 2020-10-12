Man Utd and Liverpool want to join Euro league
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - reportManchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.
Premiere League rescue plan rejectedTwenty clubs have rejected plans by Liverpool and Man Utd to reform the Premier League, giving more power to the big six clubs.
What is Project Big Picture?Proposals have been drawn up which would see a radical overhaul of the PremierLeague in an attempt to safeguard the future of clubs below the top flight.