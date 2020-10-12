Global  
 

Man Utd and Liverpool want to join Euro league

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Man Utd and Liverpool want to join Euro league

Man Utd and Liverpool want to join Euro league

Liverpool and Man United are in talks about a bombshell plot involving Europe's biggest football clubs.


Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report [Video]

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
Premiere League rescue plan rejected [Video]

Premiere League rescue plan rejected

Twenty clubs have rejected plans by Liverpool and Man Utd to reform the Premier League, giving more power to the big six clubs.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:40Published
What is Project Big Picture? [Video]

What is Project Big Picture?

Proposals have been drawn up which would see a radical overhaul of the PremierLeague in an attempt to safeguard the future of clubs below the top flight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published