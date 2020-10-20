Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

More school buses are on the roads now as an increasing number of students return to the classroom because of schedule changes from covid-19.

Red lights mean stop... it's national school bus safety week.

You may not be seeing as many kids getting picked up and dropped off from school this year ?

"* but it's still just as important to drive safely around buses.

Nationally ?

"* more school buss are on the roads now as an increasing number of students return to the classroom because of schedule changes from covid?

"*19.

Here in rochester ?

"* only the district's smallest and youngest kids are taking the bus right now ?

"* but first student manager jon goetz tells me it's critical to protect them.

That's why it's so important for drivers to notice and respect the yellow school bus.

There's not as many kids going to school.

The middle and high school kids aren't going to school, but the elementary kids, the most vulnerable kids, are going back so we need to be careful.

Always be on the look out for kids getting on and off the school bus when you see the red lights on a school bus ?

"* you need to stop.

That means the bus is loading or unloading students ?

"* which is the most dangerous time.

All states require traffic in both directions to stop on undivided roadways when students are