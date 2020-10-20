Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National School Bus Safety Week

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
National School Bus Safety Week

National School Bus Safety Week

More school buses are on the roads now as an increasing number of students return to the classroom because of schedule changes from covid-19.

Red lights mean stop... it's national school bus safety week.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live ?

"* reminding us how to drive safely and ?

"(legally around buses.

Annalise?

Katie ?

"* i'm here in front of the first student rochester headquarters.

You may not be seeing as many kids getting picked up and dropped off from school this year ?

"* but it's still just as important to drive safely around buses.

Nationally ?

"* more school buss are on the roads now as an increasing number of students return to the classroom because of schedule changes from covid?

"*19.

Here in rochester ?

"* only the district's smallest and youngest kids are taking the bus right now ?

"* but first student manager jon goetz tells me it's critical to protect them.

That's why it's so important for drivers to notice and respect the yellow school bus.

There's not as many kids going to school.

The middle and high school kids aren't going to school, but the elementary kids, the most vulnerable kids, are going back so we need to be careful.

Always be on the look out for kids getting on and off the school bus when you see the red lights on a school bus ?

"* you need to stop.

That means the bus is loading or unloading students ?

"* which is the most dangerous time.

Live in rochester?

"* annalise johnson thank you annalise.

All states require traffic in both directions to stop on undivided roadways when students are




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jjthomasradio

JJ Thomas RT @AlachuaSchools: It's National School Bus Safety Week, and this year's theme is 'Red Lights Mean STOP!' We're borrowing this helpful gra… 8 minutes ago

JacquelinejakeB

Jacqueline RT @CanadaSafetyCSC: October 17-24 is National School Safety Week. Read more about #ElmertheSafetyElephant here and find out more about wha… 11 minutes ago

volusiaschools

Volusia Schools The School Board recognizes the dedicated employees of Student Transportation Services this week – National School… https://t.co/LrIWyy1mlp 20 minutes ago

BNI_Foundation

BNI Foundation It is National School Bus Safety Week and the National Association for Pupil Transportation is holding a poster con… https://t.co/18NmGPycIk 36 minutes ago

KOYNFM

KOYN It’s National School Safety Week...Read more here: https://t.co/Y3FoeuC83G https://t.co/bHZ9edkEb5 37 minutes ago

AlachuaSchools

Alachua Schools It's National School Bus Safety Week, and this year's theme is 'Red Lights Mean STOP!' We're borrowing this helpful… https://t.co/EuVpEPvfaR 39 minutes ago

KaneCountyROE

Kane County ROE It's National School Bus Safety Week! Here is an important message from Regional Superintendent @Santo_Dal about bu… https://t.co/N56whgf7lJ 51 minutes ago

BolivarTNPolice

BolivarTNPolice Did You Know? This week is also National School Bus Safety Week! Please observe traffic laws when approaching sch… https://t.co/vaZxxHfcjL 53 minutes ago