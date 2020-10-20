Global  
 

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday.

CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump sat down at the White House with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes, then abruptly ended the interview.

Sources say he told the network he believed they had enough material to use.


