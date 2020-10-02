Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trailer released for Chadwick Boseman's last film

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Trailer released for Chadwick Boseman's last film

Trailer released for Chadwick Boseman's last film

The trailer for Chadwick Boseman's last film has been released by Netflix.

Boseman plays a prohibition era-blues artist in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Netflix debuts the trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s last film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix debuts the trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s last film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Polygon - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comPinkNewsAceShowbiz


'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Chadwick Boseman's final film, gets a charming first trailer

Icons are born in every generation, and sometimes we get lucky enough to watch their journey. The...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com


First trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom features Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in what is sure to be an Oscars contender

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was always going to be an award season contender, being a lavish...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •PinkNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance Highlighted In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Trailer [Video]

Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance Highlighted In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Trailer

Get your first look at Chadwick Boseman's final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom". Plus, his co-star Viola Davis speaks out on the late actor's legacy while previewing the film.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:49Published
Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final film [Video]

Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final film

Netflix have released the trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman’s final film.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:18Published
Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:28Published