Trailer released for Chadwick Boseman's last film
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Trailer released for Chadwick Boseman's last film
The trailer for Chadwick Boseman's last film has been released by Netflix.
Boseman plays a prohibition era-blues artist in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
