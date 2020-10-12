Cousin Sal: Despite a 38-10 loss to Cardinals, I'm still going with Dallas to beat Washington | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal suffered through the entire Week 6 match up between his Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite a poor showing from Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of his team, hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he's still picking the Cowboys' to defeat the Washington Football Team in Week 7.