Steve Bing Was Worth $300,000 at the Time of His Death, After Inheriting $600 Million (Report)
Steve Bing died by suicide in June at the age of 55
Businessman Steve Bing — who inherited $600 million from his grandfather at the age of 18 — was...
A new report is claiming that Steve Bing was worth just $300,000 when he died earlier this year,...
