Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mother speaks out after child's death

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Mother speaks out after child's death
Keeping strong in her mission

Day.

The grief that follows the loss of a child is nothing short of scalding.

Imagine, though, being an emt and arriving on the scene of an accident in which your own child has died.

Tonight kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has the story of a minnesota mother who encountered that cruel, unforgiving agony.

I'm at solider field and the series of chairs represent a life lost on the minnesota highway this year.

I spoke to one mom who lost her son in an accident.

Sarah delaney gets emotional when she talks about her boy dylan.

On new years day delany was on shift as an emt ..when she got a page.

A crash had happened involving a semi truck.

When delaney got to the scene she was shocked to see that one of the passengers was her 17?

"*year od son.

"the car was pretty beat up.

I recognized him by his hair and the bracelets that he always wore.

When i realized it was dylan my mother instincts kicked in and i just started crying and thinking how can i not save my own child.

Law enforcement want to remind drivers to slow down ane buckle up when on the minnesota there were three people in the wreck.

Two of which died due to the wreck.

Those who have recovered i'm at solider field and the series of chairs represent a life lost on the minnesota highway this year.

I spoke to one mom who lost her son in an accident.

Sarah delaney gets emotional when she talks about her boy dylan.

On new years day delany was on shift as an emt ..when she got a page.

A crash had happened involving a semi truck.

When delaney got to the scene she was shocked to see that one of the passengers was her 17?

"*year old son.

"the ca was pretty beat up.

I recognized him by his hair and the bracelets that he always wore.

When i realized it was dylan my mother instincts kicked in and i just started crying and thinking how can i not save my own child.

Law enforcement want to remind drivers to slow down ane buckle up when on the minnesota there were three people in the




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas Man Accused Of Killing Mother Of His 1-Year-Old Daughter Released From Jail On $1M Bond [Video]

North Texas Man Accused Of Killing Mother Of His 1-Year-Old Daughter Released From Jail On $1M Bond

Andrew Beard, who is accused of shooting, then stabbing to death the mother of his child, is free on bond Wednesday and the victim's family believes he is a threat to the public.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:11Published
Child Abuse Death: Foster Mother Dacey Spinuzzi And Boyfriend Ramando Jones Arrested In Death Of Toddler [Video]

Child Abuse Death: Foster Mother Dacey Spinuzzi And Boyfriend Ramando Jones Arrested In Death Of Toddler

Two people have been arrested in the death of a 15-month old toddler named Aiden, who was in foster care in their home in Pueblo West.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published
Modesto Mom Jovonna Cruz Charged With Killing 7-Year-Old Son [Video]

Modesto Mom Jovonna Cruz Charged With Killing 7-Year-Old Son

Jovonna Cruz, the Modesto mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son earlier this month, was charged Monday wtih felony child abuse causing death.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published