Mother speaks out after child's death

The grief that follows the loss of a child is nothing short of scalding.

Imagine, though, being an emt and arriving on the scene of an accident in which your own child has died.

Tonight kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has the story of a minnesota mother who encountered that cruel, unforgiving agony.

I'm at solider field and the series of chairs represent a life lost on the minnesota highway this year.

I spoke to one mom who lost her son in an accident.

Sarah delaney gets emotional when she talks about her boy dylan.

On new years day delany was on shift as an emt ..when she got a page.

A crash had happened involving a semi truck.

When delaney got to the scene she was shocked to see that one of the passengers was her 17?

"*year od son.

"the car was pretty beat up.

I recognized him by his hair and the bracelets that he always wore.

When i realized it was dylan my mother instincts kicked in and i just started crying and thinking how can i not save my own child.

Law enforcement want to remind drivers to slow down ane buckle up when on the minnesota there were three people in the wreck.

Two of which died due to the wreck.

