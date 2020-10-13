Global  
 

Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.


Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hits back at Jose Mourinho with ‘kindergarten’ claim

 Arsene Wenger has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese reopened his war of words with the former Arsenal boss. Wenger’s autobiography, My Life in Red..
WorldNews

Women's Super League: Arsenal 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur - Vivianne Miedema becomes WSL record scorer with hat-trick

 Vivianne Miedema becomes the Women's Super League's record goalscorer as leaders Arsenal thrash Tottenham.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal [Video]

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Man City 1-0 Arsenal: Raheem Sterling scores winner

 Raheem Sterling scores the winner as Manchester City edge past Arsenal to climb up to 10th in the Premier League.
BBC News

Arteta gives Ozil two months to prove himself - Saturday's football gossip

 Ozil has two months to prove himself at Arsenal, Watford reject Palace's £26m Sarr bid, Barca players reject pay cut proposal, plus more.
BBC News

Pogba wants to join Barcelona next summer - Thursday's gossip

 Paul Pogba wants to join Barcelona, Mesut Ozil turned down £200,000 a week, plus more.
BBC News

Arsenal must find a way to get Mesut Ozil involved again: Arsene Wenger

 Arsenal must get midfielder Mesut Ozil involved in the first team again and keeping him sidelined is a “waste” of the playmaker’s creativity, the club’s..
WorldNews

Arsene Wenger Q&A: Arsenal, VAR, Mesut Ozil, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and more

 Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger answers BBC Sport questions on rejecting offers to leave the Gunners, VAR, Mikel Arteta and not signing Ronaldo.
BBC News

Cech, 38, in Chelsea's Premier League squad despite retiring in 2019

 Goalkeeper Petr Cech is named in Chelsea's Premier League squad - despite retiring from playing at the end of the 2018-19 season.
BBC News

European Premier League: Talks take place over new £4.6bn tournament

 Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent.
BBC News

Former Premier League star Robinho set to be jailed due to shocking conviction

 Former Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country of Brazil due to a rape conviction according to the Minister of Women, Family..
WorldNews

Liverpool & Man Utd 'approached' as talks for new £4.6bn European league begin

 Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent.
BBC News

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla: Frank Lampard's side held in opening Champions League group game

 Chelsea suffer a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless stalemate under Frank Lampard.
BBC News

Chelsea frustrated in home draw with Sevilla

 Chelsea suffer a frustrating start to their Champions League campaign after being held by Sevilla, their first goalless stalemate under Frank Lampard.
BBC News
Premier League round-up: Chelsea and Tottenham blow leads in 3-3 draws [Video]

Premier League round-up: Chelsea and Tottenham blow leads in 3-3 draws

A look back at the highlights from another memorable round of Premier Leaguefootball, with Chelsea and Tottenham both throwing away commanding leads athome.

News24.com | Ozil omitted from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League squad to cast even further doubt on whether...
Petr Cech: Chelsea add retired goalkeeper, 38, to Premier League squad

Goalkeeper Petr Cech is named in Chelsea's Premier League squad - despite retiring from playing at...
Ozil´s Arsenal career all but over after being left out of Premier League squad

Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career appears to be over after he was left out of Mikel Arteta’s 25-man...
Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview

This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here.

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the internationalbreak sees them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Take a look at thestats here.

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

