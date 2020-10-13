Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea
Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea
Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.
