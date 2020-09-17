Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pet of the Week: Eclipse needs a home!

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Pet of the Week: Eclipse needs a home!

Pet of the Week: Eclipse needs a home!

Today’s Pet of the Week is Eclipse and you can find her at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

- - it's our favorite time of the - week where we introduce you to- a furry friend who's in need of- a loving home.- today's pet of the week is- eclipse and you can find her at- the jackson county animal - shelter.- she is a 3 month old terrier- mix.- she is good with other dogs,- cats and kids.- she's a little love muffin.

- it's $65 to adopt and that- includes her spay, microchip, - first set of shots, wormer and- - - - rabies shot.

A free vet exam is- included also.- you can stop by monday through- saturday at ther




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pet of the Week: Copper needs a new home! [Video]

Pet of the Week: Copper needs a new home!

We have an adorable friend that is looking to find their forever home! Meet Copper.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Pet of the week: Elsy wants a home where she can play with toys [Video]

Pet of the week: Elsy wants a home where she can play with toys

Elsy's inner child comes out the minute a toy make a squeaking sound.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:52Published
Best Of The Week [Video]

Best Of The Week

A wanna-be Dukes of Hazard? A trying too hard parcour guy, a dog hoarding TP? Yep, it's the best of the weeks right here! Fill up on your quota of laughs!

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 03:00Published