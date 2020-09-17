Pet of the Week: Eclipse needs a home!

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 10 minutes ago

Today’s Pet of the Week is Eclipse and you can find her at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

- - it's our favorite time of the - week where we introduce you to- a furry friend who's in need of- a loving home.- today's pet of the week is- eclipse and you can find her at- the jackson county animal - shelter.- she is a 3 month old terrier- mix.- she is good with other dogs,- cats and kids.- she's a little love muffin.

- it's $65 to adopt and that- includes her spay, microchip, - first set of shots, wormer and- - - - rabies shot.

A free vet exam is- included also.- you can stop by monday through- saturday at ther