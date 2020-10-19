Hear From The Candidate: Willows City Council - Jeff Williams Video Credit: KHSL - Published 11 minutes ago Hear From The Candidate: Willows City Council - Jeff Williams Action News Now is giving you a chance to hear why your local candidates want to serve your community. Five candidates are up for Willows City Council. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hello my name is Jeff Williams and I'm running for love City Council in 2019 we were told that the city needed to increase our sewer rates by 56% over a five-year period I joined with others who were fighting to feed the increase our unit was unwarranted and possibly unlawful we were ultimately successful and feeding to increase due to the question will accounting practices it diminished our trust in our local leadership I will rebuild that trash when I am elected the current Council has taken action that disturbs me greatly they have taken steps to prevent citizens from having a voice at Council meetings contract to Historic and customary practices letters from residents unable to attend Council meetings are no longer allowed to be read into the record do this action I cannot support in income it when elected I will see that everyone will have an opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns we need to help people in any way possible to start a business and assist them with their existing business join with me and elect three new council member Sharon ponciano for Sprague and myself Jeff Williams in keeping Willows a great place to live and raise a family thank you for your time





