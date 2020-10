Stay-in-place order issued for University of Michigan students in Ann Arbor



The Washtenaw County Health Department issued a public health emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan students, effective immediately through Nov. 3. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:55 Published 1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases rising on the campus of the University of Michigan



COVID-19 cases rising on the campus of the University of Michigan Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago