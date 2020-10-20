Columbia Gas Imposter
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
10/20/2020_ColumbiaGasImposter
### columbia gas says if someone comes to your door...asking to see your gas bill...you better ask them for their photo i-d.
The utility says it's receiving reports of people asking homeowners in versailles and irvine for their bills...and it could be part of a scam.
Columbia says its staff members all have photo i-d and typically drive marked cars.
