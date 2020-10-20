Columbia Gas Imposter

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 days ago

### columbia gas says if someone comes to your door...asking to see your gas bill...you better ask them for their photo i-d.

The utility says it's receiving reports of people asking homeowners in versailles and irvine for their bills...and it could be part of a scam.

Columbia says its staff members all have photo i-d and typically drive marked cars.

