Are Reminders To Mask Up And Social Distance Becoming White Noise? Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:01s - Published 6 minutes ago Are Reminders To Mask Up And Social Distance Becoming White Noise? Let’s be honest – COVID fatigue is real, and if you have it, you’re not alone. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spent the day Tuesday asking whether the strategy to get the word out is still working. 0

