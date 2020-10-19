Global  
 

Rays quest for first World Series title continues Tuesday vs. Dodgers

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Rays quest for first World Series title continues Tuesday vs. Dodgers
The Rays take on the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.

Rays-Dodgers World Series: Preview, schedule and why L.A. holds a slight edge

 The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the 2020 World Series, which gets underway Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
USATODAY.com
Oreses Destrade | Morning Blend [Video]

Oreses Destrade | Morning Blend

We chat with Announcer Orestes Destrade about the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 06:37Published

Fans return, neutral venues and rule changes - what to expect from baseball's World Series

 Five things to watch out for as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays compete in an unusual World Series.
BBC News
Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series [Video]

Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series

Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:38Published

Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant [Video]

Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant

The LA Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Dodgers, Rays set to begin unique World Series at single ballpark in Texas

A World Series like no other opens Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing redemption,...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports


Dodgers vs Rays Game 1: Time, Starting Pitchers, Stadium and More

The battle for the 2020 World Series title starts tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Upworthy - Published

Los Angeles Dodgers tab Clayton Kershaw to start Game 1 of World Series

Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series against the Rays on Tuesday.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Previewing the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays [Video]

Previewing the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays

Previewing the World Series between the Dodgers and Rays | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:18Published
Rays And Dodgers Fans Converge In Arlington For World Series [Video]

Rays And Dodgers Fans Converge In Arlington For World Series

Globe Life Field is the neutral site for the 2020 World Series.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:39Published
Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD [Video]

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD

Alex Rodriguex joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers making the World Series. Hear what Arod suggests the Dodgers need to do to stop the Tampa Bay Rays, plus his thoughts on Mookie..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published